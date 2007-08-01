Latvia becomes sixth country to fight EU emissions caps

The small Baltic state of Latvia has become the latest member state to start legal action against pollution caps imposed by the European Commission.

Environment minister Raimonds Vejonis said he was unhappy with the way the commission had calculated its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions quota for the country, according to AFP news agency.

Brussels had asked Riga to cut its CO2 emissions to 3.43 million tonnes a year for the next phase of the carbon emissions trading scheme, beginning...