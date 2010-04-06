Albania unlikely to make EU visa-free list by summer

Promises by the Albanian government to its citizens that they will be able from this summer onward to travel to most EU countries without a visa are increasingly unlikely to be kept.

The European Commission has not yet presented its report about the fulfilment of benchmarks for visa liberalisation by Albania and Bosnia. People from the two Western Balkan countries still need a visa to visit countries in the Schengen area after the EU last year lifted visas for Macedonia, Montenegro and...