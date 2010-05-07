Western Balkans summit continues to cause headaches

Optimism is fading that Italy, organiser of the forthcoming EU-Western Balkans meeting on 2 June in Sarajevo, will be able to ensure the presence of both Serbia and Kosovo representatives even despite some clever use of protocol.

One of the main ideas floated in recent days to get both Serbia and Kosovo around the table was to use the so-called Gymnich formula. Under Gymnich rules, named after informal meetings of EU foreign ministers, participants are represented just by their individu...