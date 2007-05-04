Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel is the only top EU politician to make it in the Time magazine's top 100 (Photo: German EU presidency)

Merkel only EU politician to make top 100 list

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

According to Time magazine's latest list of the top 100 most influential people in the world, influence in Europe lies in the hands of its business entrepreneurs and celebrities rather than its leaders although one EU leader has made the list.

While China's President Hu Jin Tao, US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, Raul Castro, the brother of Fidel and acting president of Cuba, al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden and Sudan's president Omar Hassan al-Bashir ...

euobserver

