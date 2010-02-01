Have church, seek name

Macedonia, the former Yugoslav republic, has two names disputes with its neighbours. One is the well-known 18-year old controversy with Greece. The second is less well known but even older. It concerns the orthodox church of Macedonia.

The Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC) has to change its name if it wants its autocephaly to be recognised by its sister orthodox churches. "The name is the biggest obstacle on the MOC's path to real autonomy, which is a necessity in the orthodox world," ...