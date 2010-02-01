Ad
euobserver
"The name is the biggest obstacle on the MOC's path to real autonomy, which is a necessity in the orthodox world" (Photo: EUobserver)

Have church, seek name

by Svetlana Jovanovska and Dan Alexe,

Macedonia, the former Yugoslav republic, has two names disputes with its neighbours. One is the well-known 18-year old controversy with Greece. The second is less well known but even older. It concerns the orthodox church of Macedonia.

The Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC) has to change its name if it wants its autocephaly to be recognised by its sister orthodox churches. "The name is the biggest obstacle on the MOC's path to real autonomy, which is a necessity in the orthodox world," ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
"The name is the biggest obstacle on the MOC's path to real autonomy, which is a necessity in the orthodox world" (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections