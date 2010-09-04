'Soft' reshuffle exposes rift inside Romanian leadership

Hard-pressed by the Socialist-led opposition and dissenters within his own Democrat-Liberal Party (PDL), Romania's Prime Minister Emil Boc announced on Thursday (2 September), a government reshuffle and the sacking of six ministers. Among them are the finance minister Sebastian Vladescu and the economy minister Adriean Videanu. In what is largely considered a simple cosmetic move, Mr Videanu and two others were allowed to resign themselves "so that they could be used profitably inside the par...