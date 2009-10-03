Ireland looks set for Yes vote in Lisbon referendum

Early indications show that there is likely to be a convincing Yes for the Lisbon Treaty following Ireland's second referendum on the document on Friday (2 October.)

With counting underway since 9am local time on Saturday morning, preliminary tallies are indicating that Irish citizens have changed their mind since their shock rejection of the treaty 16 months ago.

Anticipating the Yes result, foreign minister Michael Martin said: "I am delighted for the country. It looks like a c...