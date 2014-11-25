Juncker debate prompts scrap between pro- and anti-EU MEPs

In a debate meant to be on confidence in the European Commission of Jean-Claude Juncker, eurosceptic MEPs traded insults with colleagues from pro-EU groups as much as with the former Luxembourg PM.

The motion of censure, requested by 76 of the European Parliament's 751 members, was discussed in Monday’s (24 November) plenary session in Strasbourg for just under an hour.

Juncker questioned the motives behind the initiative, which was put forward by the UK Independence Party (Ukip),...