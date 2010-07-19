Young farmers are a dying breed, warns representative

The list of extinct animal breeds in Europe may shortly include the 'young farmer', a representative from the dwindling demographic group has warned senior EU policymakers.

Speaking on Monday (19 July) as part of a two-day conference in Brussels on reforming of the bloc's common agricultural policy (CAP), the president of the European Council of Young Farmers, Joris Baecke, blasted a number of member states for failing to support the group.

"Only seven percent of European farme...