MEPs in Strasbourg amid French election This WEEK

The European Parliament meets in Strasbourg this week amid parliamentary elections in France as well as the on-going post UK election fallout on Brexit.

The French election will help steer the political course for France's newly elected president, Emmanuel Macron, who is projected to take over 400 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, following the first round of voting on Sunday (11 June). A second and final round will take place next Sunday.

Mobile roaming charges across the EU will end this week. (Photo: Nicolas Nova)

It will also test the grounds of support for his defeated contender, the far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen.

The French parliamentary election is important because it may further galvanise Macron's pro-EU mandate among the French electorate.

The voting comes amid a wider debate on the future of the UK following a snap election result that saw prime minister Theresa May's Tory party weakened. The Tories won the vote but lost seats, posing questions over May's ability to steer Britain out of the EU.

On Wednesday, EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will be debating with MEPs the broader implications the UK election has for Brexit.

The Brexit debate will then follow with a special appearance from Malta's prime minister Joseph Muscat, also on Wednesday, who will be asked about his administration's links to dubious tax shelter schemes.

Muscat himself called a snap election earlier last month, which he survived, following allegations his wife owns an offshore firm in Panama.

But Juncker will first be meeting with his commissioners on Tuesday, in the so-called college, to decide on big issues.

Among them is the possibility to take a handful of EU states to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg for failing to adhere to legally-binding rules under an EU programme that distributes asylum seekers from Greece and Italy to other EU states.

The move comes ahead of announcements by the Czech Republic that it would no longer participate in the EU relocation scheme, followed by similar comments from Poland's president.

The issue has created a rift between the EU and the dissenting member states in their stated aims on solidarity.

It also throws into question other asylum related reforms. Meanwhile, the EU commission will be presenting its latest findings on the two-year relocation programme due to end in September.

Thursday is also a big day for the eurozone finance ministers in the Eurogroup. Ministers are meeting in Luxembourg to decide whether to release the next tranche of bailout money for Greece.

End of roaming charges

Within the mix of meetings, election news, and scheduled policy decisions, also comes the end of roaming charges throughout the EU on Thursday.

People travelling from one EU state to another will no longer be billed extra for using their mobile phones away from home.

The move will be seen as a major achievement by the EU commission, which has pushed the roaming-free regime for years, as part of a bigger drive towards integration.