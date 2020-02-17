Monday

17th Feb 2020

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Budget, Zuckerberg, Pelosi and Cayman Islands This WEEK

  • EU Council president Charles Michel held meetings with all EU leaders before the summit to find a compromise (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

EU leaders will gather on Thursday (20 February) for a special summit in Brussels to dive deep into negotiations on the next seven-year budget for the bloc.

Budget talks are traditionally divisive, but the EU-27 have never been so far apart as this time, when the approximately €12bn annual gap left by UK's departure need to be filled and at the same time the bloc wants to spend more on innovation, digitalisation, climate and migration.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU council president Charles Michel proposed on Friday 1.074 percent of the EU gross national income as an overall figure for the seven-year budget ahead of crucial talks with EU leaders next Thursday.

Michel also proposed to have more flexibility for member states in the spending of EU funds, and to weaken the threshold for procedures against countries that have rule of law "deficiencies".

The Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, who are net contributors to the budget, are demanding a budget of no more than 1.0 percent.

One diplomat from a net payer country said Michel's proposal is "not a step forward".

Michel held bilateral talks over the last weeks with EU leaders to find common ground for the summit, but a final deal is unlikely to happen on Thursday.

EU affair ministers will have a first go-round at the new proposal on Monday (17 February).

Digital papers

On Wednesday, the EU Commission will roll out policy papers on artificial intelligence (AI) and creating big data sets from non-personalised data in the EU.

Under the European Data Strategy, the commission wants to store and share data in Europe, to help create services and advance machine-learning.

The commission also wants to put more funding into developing AI.

It will also outline new requirements for the development and use of "high-risk" AI applications that could put human rights at jeopardy.

Commissioner Thierry Breton will roll out the proposals and then head to the EU parliament's internal market committee to brief MEPs.

The civil liberties committee will also discuss AI's affect on fundamental rights on Thursday.

On Monday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet Breton and commission vice-presidents Vera Jourova and Margrethe Vestager. Jourova will be especially focusing on disinformation in their talks.

Cayman Islands blacklisted after Brexit

On Monday, EU foreign affairs ministers will be in Brussels to discuss the bloc's Africa policy, the latest US plan for a Middle East peace deal, Venezuela and the Western Balkans.

On Tuesday, economy ministers will, among other things, update the EU's list of tax havens.

The Cayman Islands, a British overseas territory, is expected to be added to the blacklist, less than two weeks after the UK's withdrawal from the bloc.

Meanwhile, MEPs in the energy committee will on Wednesday discuss the upcoming commission revision of the guidelines used to select energy projects of European interest.

The EU executive will propose new legislation to incorporate the objectives of the Green Deal objectives into the methodology on how EU priority infrastructures are being chosen and funded.

In other meetings, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday will meet with Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives and other members of Congress.

On Tuesday, EU Parliament president David Sassoli will meet London Mayor Sadiq Khan and parents of murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Von der Leyen warns on EU budget cuts
  2. Deep divisions on display over post-Brexit EU budget
  3. The key budget issues on EU leaders' table
Von der Leyen warns on EU budget cuts

The new EU Commission president will tell EU leaders next week that they need to put money behind their pledges for border protection, defence policy and fighting climate change.

The key budget issues on EU leaders' table

As EU leaders gather on Friday to start discussing the future of the EU's spending after the UK leaves, major battle lines are already emerging among member states. Here is a look at the key issues.

EU budget battle gears up This WEEK

Member states get ready for their first real negotiations on the next seven-year EU budget, while MEPs discuss the next Brexit phase, enlargement, and vote on a highly-controversial trade deal with Vietnam.

Second phase of Brexit starts This WEEK

In its first week without the UK, the EU will reveal how it wants to negotiate future relations with London, will propose a new enlargement methodology to calm Paris, and MEPs will hear from EU chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi.

News in Brief

  1. Coronavirus cases surpass 70,000
  2. Auditors: Commission should update nuclear-safety rules
  3. Fossil-fuel industry hosts EU presidency
  4. German president criticises US at Munich Conference
  5. Michel proposes GNI 1.074 percent for budget
  6. Five Star Movement to protest against own government
  7. France pushing for tougher EU line on Brexit alignment
  8. Facebook delays EU roll-out of dating app

Budget, Zuckerberg, Pelosi and Cayman Islands This WEEK

EU leaders will put their heads together on Thursday night to look for a compromise on the next long-term EU budget. EU Council president Charles Michel's latest proposal has received a lukewarm welcome from member states.

Opinion

The last best chance for Donbas and peace in Europe?

At the Munich Security Conference this weekend, the Euro-Atlantic Security Leaders Group (EASLG) will publish Twelve Steps Toward Greater Security in Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic Region, endorsed by nearly 50 distinguished current and former senior officials, military officers, and experts.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. Net payer countries push back on EU budget plans
  2. Is Belgium heading for new elections?
  3. Budget, Zuckerberg, Pelosi and Cayman Islands This WEEK
  4. EU plan on AI: new rules, better taxes
  5. What the EU can do for South Sudan - right now
  6. The last best chance for Donbas and peace in Europe?
  7. EU commissioner lobbied by energy firm he owns shares in
  8. Will coronavirus lead to medicine shortage in EU?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us