This WEEK in the European Union

The European Parliament will gather for its third to last plenary session before it ends it legislative term and will host UK prime minister Gordon Brown as well as discuss the results of last week's EU leaders' summit.
Mr Brown will appear before MEPs on Tuesday to outline his approach to the G20 meeting in London at the beginning of April. Member states last week agreed a single message of more financial oversight as their response to the global economic crisis and rebuffed US calls ...
