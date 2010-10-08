Ad
euobserver
Gambling - the focus of a day long conference on Tuesday (Photo: John Wardel)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

This week, the European Commission is expected to propose to member states that they suspend deep-water oil drilling plans until it is clear what caused the April explosion on the BP oil rig and subsequent flood of millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

A draft copy of the proposal to be presented by EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger on Wednesday (13 October) says the "commission re-iterates its call upon the member states to suspend the licensing of complex oil or ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Gambling - the focus of a day long conference on Tuesday (Photo: John Wardel)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections