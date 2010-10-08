This WEEK in the European Union

This week, the European Commission is expected to propose to member states that they suspend deep-water oil drilling plans until it is clear what caused the April explosion on the BP oil rig and subsequent flood of millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

A draft copy of the proposal to be presented by EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger on Wednesday (13 October) says the "commission re-iterates its call upon the member states to suspend the licensing of complex oil or ...