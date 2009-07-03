This WEEK in the European Union

This week looks set to be dominated by a Group of Eight industrialised nations meeting (8-10 July) in L'Aquila, Italy, where the country's premier, Silvio Berlusconi, will be keen to use the event to shake off domestic revelations over paid escorts and raucous parties.

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano has called on Italian politicians to hold a temporary truce in the ongoing mudslinging so that the event can pass off smoothly, while many have not forgotten the riots in Genoa last ti...