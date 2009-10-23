This WEEK in the European Union

Ad
Vaclav Klaus has tried to outplay the pro-Lisbon camp, but admits he is heading for defeat (Photo: Wikipedia)

by Andrew Rettman,

The chess game over the fate of the Lisbon Treaty between Vaclav Klaus and the 27 EU countries will enter its final phase at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday (29 October) and Friday.

The Czech president has said he is more or less happy with a Swedish EU presidency proposal for an opt-out from part of the treaty, which he says could see World War II-era German exiles claim back Czech property.

Two more impediments stand in the way of final ratification, however.

The Czec...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

