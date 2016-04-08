Panama and PNR on EU agenda This Week

Street protests are due in Valetta on Sunday (10 April) in the wake of the Panama Papers revelations that said the Maltese energy minister, Konrad Mizzi, and the prime minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, had tried to set up accounts in banks in Panama and in Dubai.

A debate is expected in parliament next week on the opposition party’s no confidence motion on PM Joseph Muscat’s government.

The European Parliament (EP) wil...