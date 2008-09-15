This WEEK in the European Union

This week, the EU's General Affairs and External Relations Council - meeting on Monday has a full plate, looking at the fall-out from the collapse of the latest attempt at reviving the World Trade Organisation's Doha Round of talks, as well as implementation of the Georgia peace plan.

Following the visit last week to Moscow and Tblisis of European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, the EU's chief diplomat, Javier Solana, and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, whose country current...