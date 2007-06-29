This WEEK in the European Union

The Portuguese presidency takes over the EU chair from Germany this weekend, with a traditional getting-to-know-you, here's-our-agenda meeting between the 27 commissioners and Portuguese VIPs in Porto on Monday (1 July) and Tuesday.

Portugal has already said it wants to focus on "southern" issues such as African migration instead of "eastern" topics such as Russia, which characterised the German chairmanship. It also has to bring home the "Reform Treaty" ship via an intergovernmental c...