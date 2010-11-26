This WEEK in the European Union

The unravelling of the eurozone debt crisis is likely to take up most of the attention in Brussels and other European capitals this week, with details of the Irish bail-out emerging amid rising concerns that Portugal, Belgium and Spain may be the next countries in line.

Talks between the Irish government, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the EU on an €85 billion loan are expected to be wrapped up this week, amid investors' concerns that the sovereign debt contagion is spreading...