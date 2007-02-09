This WEEK in the European Union

This week will see three important ministerial meetings in Brussels, one focusing on the bloc's relations with Serbia, the other on energy and the third on revamping the EU's justice and home affairs rules.

EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday may give an indication to Serbia that pre-membership talks can resume, although war crimes suspect Ratko Mladic has not been handed over to the UN tribunal in The Hague.

The EU last year suspended the so-called Stabilisation and Associatio...