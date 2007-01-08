This WEEK in the European Union

EUOBSERVER / WEEKLY AGENDA (8-14 January)- As Brussels gradually gets into gear for the New Year, the European Commission will this week present its long awaited and extensive "Ambitious Energy Review Package" as the basis for a discussion on a common European energy policy.

The publication of the package will take place on Wednesday 10 January and be presented by commission president Jose Manuel Barroso as well as several commissioners of his cabinet.

The paper focusses on a cent...