This WEEK in the European Union

EU officials this week are focusing on a new ten-year plan aimed at boosting employment rates and competitiveness in the member states, after the previous one failed to reach its targets by 2010.

The EU commission will formally present its proposals, dubbed the "2020 Agenda" on Wednesday (3 March). But industry and research ministers will already be discussing the plan on Monday during the competitiveness council set to take place in Brussels.

The paper has already been criticise...