euobserver
The Irish referendum on the EU's Lisbon treaty will be this week's main event (Photo: European Commission)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Elitsa Vucheva,

All eyes will be set on Ireland this week as the Irish people vote on the EU's Lisbon treaty on Thursday (12 June) in what will be a decisive referendum for the controversial document.

Ireland is the only EU member to ratify the document via popular vote, and while polls indicate an important part of the population is still undecided – 28 percent – a survey published on 6 June in the Irish Times showed for the first time that more people intend to vote 'No' than 'Yes' – with 35 opposed ...

Agenda
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

