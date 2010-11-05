This WEEK in the European Union

The EU legislative machine cranks back into action this week after a holiday lull, with enough reports, proposals and high-level meetings to keep even the most ardent bureaucracy-lovers happy.

Working through the week, Monday (8 November) sees justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels, with Germany calling for a discussion on air cargo security after the recent spate of parcel bomb attempts. The ministers are also expected to give Albania and Bosnia a visa-free regime in time...