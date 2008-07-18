This WEEK in the European Union

This week all eyes will be on the EU's two newest states, Bulgaria and Romania, as the European Commission is to publish reports on their progress in judicial reform and fighting corruption.

It is expected that the assessment, due on Wednesday (23 July), will be an unpleasant piece of news, especially for Bulgaria.

According to a draft document seen by EUobserver, Sofia is on course to temporarily lose a significant part of EU fundings due to "critical weaknesses in administrativ...