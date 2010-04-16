This WEEK in the European Union

The monthly parliamentary commute to Strasbourg and EU ministers' meetings in Luxembourg and Spain next week are likely to face major transport difficulties due to the Icelandic ash cloud that saw most of European airspace shut down in the past few days.

Ironically, airport-related issues are on the agenda for those euro-deputies who will make it to Strasbourg on Monday (19 April). The transport committee wants governments rather than air passengers to pay for the extra costs brought by...