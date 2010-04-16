Ad
euobserver
Grounded airplanes are still going to cause major travel disruptions next week (Photo: European Community)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Valentina Pop,

The monthly parliamentary commute to Strasbourg and EU ministers' meetings in Luxembourg and Spain next week are likely to face major transport difficulties due to the Icelandic ash cloud that saw most of European airspace shut down in the past few days.

Ironically, airport-related issues are on the agenda for those euro-deputies who will make it to Strasbourg on Monday (19 April). The transport committee wants governments rather than air passengers to pay for the extra costs brought by...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Grounded airplanes are still going to cause major travel disruptions next week (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections