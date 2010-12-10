NEXT WEEK: EU summit to tackle Treaty change

A European summit tops the agenda next week (13-19 December), with EU leaders set to agree a limited EU treaty change in order to set up a permanent rescue mechanism for countries in financial difficulty.

While governments insist financial support for Greece and Ireland is not in breach of the treaty's 'no bail-out' clause, German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues to be wary of her country's constitutional court, with several legal challenges currently ongoing.

To end future le...