Ad
euobserver
Fragments of the Berlin Wall are still kept as memorabilia of the Cold War (Photo: Wikipedia)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Valentina Pop,

European leaders gathered in Germany on Monday (9 November) for the 20 anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall will use the occasion to hold informal talks on the shortlist for the EU's newly created top positions and decide a date for a special institutional summit.

German chancellor Angela Merkel will host the Berlin event near the Brandenburg Gate where the wall used to separate the Soviet-controlled part from the free part of the city. Swedish Prime Minister Frederik Reinfeldt, B...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Bittersweet feelings as Europeans celebrate end of Berlin Wall
See where the EU millions end up
Fragments of the Berlin Wall are still kept as memorabilia of the Cold War (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections