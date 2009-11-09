This WEEK in the European Union

European leaders gathered in Germany on Monday (9 November) for the 20 anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall will use the occasion to hold informal talks on the shortlist for the EU's newly created top positions and decide a date for a special institutional summit.

German chancellor Angela Merkel will host the Berlin event near the Brandenburg Gate where the wall used to separate the Soviet-controlled part from the free part of the city. Swedish Prime Minister Frederik Reinfeldt, B...