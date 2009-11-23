This WEEK in the European Union

This week member states are set to increase their lobbying for posts in the next European Commission, following the appointment of a Briton, Catherine Ashton, to be vice-president of the commission and EU foreign policy chief.

With this piece of the puzzle in place, commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso can now begin distributing the dossiers, with internal market, competition and economic and monetary affairs viewed as among the most prized portfolios.

Mr Barroso is hoping to have...