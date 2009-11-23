Ad
euobserver
The Lisbon Treaty coming into force means a further 18 MEPs will join the EU assembly (Photo: Italian EU Presidency)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

This week member states are set to increase their lobbying for posts in the next European Commission, following the appointment of a Briton, Catherine Ashton, to be vice-president of the commission and EU foreign policy chief.

With this piece of the puzzle in place, commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso can now begin distributing the dossiers, with internal market, competition and economic and monetary affairs viewed as among the most prized portfolios.

Mr Barroso is hoping to have...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
The Lisbon Treaty coming into force means a further 18 MEPs will join the EU assembly (Photo: Italian EU Presidency)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections