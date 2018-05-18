Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and US president Donald Trump: shaky alliance (Photo: European Commission)

Zuckerberg and Trump top the EU's agenda This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

All eyes in Brussels will be on two Americans next week: Mark Zuckerberg will show up in Brussels, but only present himself to the leaders of the European Parliament and shy away from a public hearing.

Donald Trump will be on eurocrats' mind as the EU gets ready to protect European companies threatened with US sanctions after the US president abandoned the Iran nuclear deal, and European leaders struggle to avoid a trade war following Trump's threat to impose steel tariffs.

On T...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Facebook CEO causes EU stink ahead of trip
Eight countries to miss EU data protection deadline
Facebook chief 'surprisingly naive', says EU data lawmaker
Sofia summit: EU leaders search for a Trump strategy
EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and US president Donald Trump: shaky alliance (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections