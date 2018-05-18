Zuckerberg and Trump top the EU's agenda This WEEK

All eyes in Brussels will be on two Americans next week: Mark Zuckerberg will show up in Brussels, but only present himself to the leaders of the European Parliament and shy away from a public hearing.

Donald Trump will be on eurocrats' mind as the EU gets ready to protect European companies threatened with US sanctions after the US president abandoned the Iran nuclear deal, and European leaders struggle to avoid a trade war following Trump's threat to impose steel tariffs.

