This WEEK in the European Union

The EU's top officials will travel to Russia this week for a high-level summit focusing on trade issues, protectionism and the perspective of a visa-free regime for Russian citizens, provided that the rule of law and human rights are respected.

A political agreement, dubbed the "Partnership for modernisation" is likely to be carved out on Tuesday (1 June), on the second day of the EU-Russia summit in Rostov-on-Don. The political agreement, proposed by EU commission president Jose Manuel...