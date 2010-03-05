This WEEK in the European Union

Ad
Catherine Ashton at her hearing before MEPs in January (Photo: EUobserver)

by Honor Mahony,

Next week is set to be a first public test for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton as she faces the European Parliament after her first 100 days in office, a period marked more by criticism than praise for the British politician.

Ms Ashton will appear before MEPs on Wednesday to discuss her foreign policy priorities for her five-year term. She is likely to try and draw a line under the first three months in office during which she has struggled to manage the high expectations peopl...

