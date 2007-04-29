This WEEK in the European Union

Once again this week, the rest of the EU will be caught up by the political goings on in France, as the two leading presidential contenders head for the second and final around of elections on Sunday (6 May).

Current polls continue to put the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy in the lead with 51 percent, ahead of his left winger challenger Segolene Royal (47%). The two will square off in a debate on 2nd May, while Ms Royal has already come head to head with Francois Bayrou, the centrist runn...