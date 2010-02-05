This WEEK in the European Union

The European Parliament is on Tuesday (9 February) expected to give the green light to the new European Commission led by Jose Manuel Barroso.

The vote - a simple majority of those present is needed - will see the commission formally in place on Wednesday following a three-month delay. The new team is expected to hold its first official meeting on 17 February, with commissioners using the day after the vote to start moving into their offices.

On Thursday (11 February), in a vote ...