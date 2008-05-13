This WEEK in the European Union

EU development ministers will start the week on Tuesday (13 May) with a meeting to discuss the situation in Burma, which was ravaged by a cyclone over a week ago.

The Burmese authorities are only just allowing foreign aid workers into the country. Official figures put the death toll at around 29,000 but the UN suggests the figure could be closer to 100,000 and rise substantially if there is no access to clean water or food and medical aid.

Later on Tuesday eurozone ministers will ...