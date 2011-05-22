This WEEK in the European Union

EU foreign ministers are set to kick off the week by endorsing plans to tighten sanctions on Syria, including a visa ban and asset freeze on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

At their regular meeting in Brussels on Monday, they are also expected to impose a travel ban and asset freeze on around another 15 Belarusian officials, as well as expanding sanctions on Iran.

Meanwhile, EU top diplomat Catherine Ashton, who chairs the meetings, is expected to be quizzed about her newly-es...