euobserver
Herman Van Rompuy - searching for the EU's strategic objectives (Photo: Council of the European Union)

This WEEK to see EU foreign relations summit

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

In what is to be his first major foray in the foreign policy arena, EU council president Herman Van Rompuy will on Thursday (16 September) preside over a meeting of EU leaders and foreign ministers to examine the bloc's relations with its strategic partners.

The one-day and single-themed meeting is an attempt by an Mr Van Rompuy to ringfence where the EU's strategic priorities lie, with the 27-nation Union more often in the news for its divisions on external issues and many larger state...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

