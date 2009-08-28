This WEEK in the European Union

Ad
A WWII cemetery: Over 60 million people died in the war, some 6 million of them Poles (Photo: Wikipedia)

by Andrew Rettman,

A ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II will bring together European leaders in Poland on Tuesday (1 September), as EU institutions get back to work.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will be among the 20 or so leaders and 10 foreign ministers to meet in Westerplatte, near Gdansk on the Baltic Sea coast.

The leaders of EU presidency country Sweden, Israel, Italy, the N...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

