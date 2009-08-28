This WEEK in the European Union

A ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II will bring together European leaders in Poland on Tuesday (1 September), as EU institutions get back to work.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will be among the 20 or so leaders and 10 foreign ministers to meet in Westerplatte, near Gdansk on the Baltic Sea coast.

The leaders of EU presidency country Sweden, Israel, Italy, the N...