A Europeanisation of research funding is the long-term vision (Photo: Argonne National Laboratory)

Barnier: Europeanise research funding, like agriculture

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Europe's internal market commissioner, Michel Barnier, has issued a call for research and development funding to be steadily move away from the national level and over to the EU, similar to what happened with farming as a result of the Common Agriculture Policy.

"Why haven't we managed to do for research what we did for agriculture," he told a major conference in Brussels on Friday (10 June) looking at the future of EU research funding.

"In big agricultural countries, there is no ...

