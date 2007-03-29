Ad
The French move is aimed at countering US commercial interests and the hegemony of the English language (Photo: Pixie.Notat)

France launches Francophone digital library

by Helena Spongenberg,

The French national library BNF has launched a prototype version of its contribution to a European digital library aimed to be one of the European alternatives to US digitalisation of books and documents.

Europeana – as the cyber library is named – currently offers access to some 12,000 public domain full-text documents but is set to have by 2010 over 6 million books, movies, photographs and other documents from across the European Union countries.

The creation of Europeana is "fo...

