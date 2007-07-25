Ad
Performers only hold the copyright to interpretations of their work for 50 years (Photo: LN)

UK rejects push for longer copyright in the EU

by Helena Spongenberg,

The music industry has reacted with anger after the UK government refused to pursue at EU level a longer copyright term on sound recordings beyond the current 50 years.

Musicians and record labels criticized ministers in the department for culture, media and sport on Tuesday (24 July) for rejecting an appeal by a committee of MPs, to lobby the European Commission to increase the copyright term to at least 70 years.

They argued that refusing to fight for a longer royalties lifespan...

