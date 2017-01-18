European space chief: Moon village is 'more or less a fact'

Several companies from all over the world are on board with the idea of a Moon village, the director-general of the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Wednesday (18 January).

Johann-Dietrich Woerner told a press conference in Paris that there was “a list of worldwide entities” interested in activities on the Moon, which he has been advocating since becoming ESA's head in 2015.

“For me, the Moon village is already more or less a fact,” said Woerner.

“Okay, there is nothing ...