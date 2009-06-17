Swedish aid for newspapers in EU cross-hairs

Sweden's tradition of support for underdog newspapers is being targeted by the European Commission, which views the country's public funding of a town's second-biggest newspaper as running counter to EU competition rules.

Stockholm has long provided the second-biggest paper in a city or town with state subsidies as a countervailing measure against the tendency for advertisers to flock towards the top-selling paper.

In this way, left-wing newspapers in right-wing areas are protecte...