euobserver
Digital rights advocates worry that the merger presents a threat to online privacy (Photo: EUobserver)

EU approves Google takeover of Double Click

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (11 March) approved the €2 billion takeover of online advertising firm Double Click by search engine giant Google without conditions.

The deal would combine Google's dominance in search-related advertising (the ads that appear at the side of a Google search results page) with the display advertising services (the colourful ads at the sides or top of webpages) of Double Click, a field in which it too is dominant.

The commission said that after a ...

