European Parliament backs music rights extension

The European Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of extending copyright protection on music recordings from 50 to 70 years.

The measure, adopted by 377 votes to 178 votes, will apply to both new and old recordings.

The 20 year extension is less than the original European Commission proposal, which had suggested a 45 year extension to 95 years.

The copyright protection means that musicians and singers receive money every time their work is played. Under the current system,...