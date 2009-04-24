Ad
euobserver
The 20-year extension is less than the European Commission had originally proposed (Photo: EUobserver)

European Parliament backs music rights extension

Digital
by Honor Mahony,

The European Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of extending copyright protection on music recordings from 50 to 70 years.

The measure, adopted by 377 votes to 178 votes, will apply to both new and old recordings.

The 20 year extension is less than the original European Commission proposal, which had suggested a 45 year extension to 95 years.

The copyright protection means that musicians and singers receive money every time their work is played. Under the current system,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
The 20-year extension is less than the European Commission had originally proposed (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections