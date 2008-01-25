Ad
The French scheme would see providers disconnect customers who illegally download copyrighted music (Photo: EUobserver)

Record industry wants EU to force ISPs to disconnect downloaders

by Leigh Phillips,

With sales of compact discs across Europe in free-fall, the record industry has called on the EU to follow French president Nicolas Sarkozy's lead and force internet service providers to disconnect customers who illegally download music.

"Up until now, ISPs have allowed copyright theft to run rampant on their networks, causing a massive devaluation of copyrighted music," said John Kennedy, the CEO of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the record industry t...

