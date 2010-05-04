Ad
euobserver
The document noted Poland's "initial steps" to address internet piracy (Photo: Wikipedia)

US removes three EU states from piracy list

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The US has removed the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland from its list of intellectual-property villains, cheering the work the three countries have done in recent years to cut back the incidence of piracy in their countries.

A number of other European EU member states - most from western Europe - are still in Washington's copyright dog house, however.

On Monday (3 May), the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) released its annual "Special 301" report, which g...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
The document noted Poland's "initial steps" to address internet piracy (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections