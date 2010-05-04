US removes three EU states from piracy list

The US has removed the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland from its list of intellectual-property villains, cheering the work the three countries have done in recent years to cut back the incidence of piracy in their countries.

A number of other European EU member states - most from western Europe - are still in Washington's copyright dog house, however.

On Monday (3 May), the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) released its annual "Special 301" report, which g...