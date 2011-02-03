EU court sides with pub owner in Premier League dispute

EU citizens should be able to use foreign satellite TV equipment to watch football, the European Court of Justice's top advisor has said.

The non-binding opinion by Advocate General Juliane Kokott on Thursday (3 February) could have far-reaching implications for the way media sports rights are sold across Europe if EU judges follow the recommendation in a few months time as they usually do.

The case in question pits the English Premier League versus Karen Murphy, landlady of the...