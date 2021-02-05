Friday

5th Feb 2021

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

Home lockdown share-trading spooks EU regulator

  • Shares in US firms GameStop and AMC also jumped up and down in Europe last week (Photo: Bankenverband - Bundesverband deutscher Banken / Jochen Zick, Action Press)

By

The EU might regulate 'retail' share trading, as young Europeans playing the markets in lockdown threaten to cause financial turbulence.

"We're closely monitoring these new developments and are assessing whether any further supervisory actions are needed," Steven Maijoor, the chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) in Paris, said on Thursday (4 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • US regulators held meeting with treasury officials on Thursday (Photo: Dan Nguyen @ New York City)

"There is a risk that much of the new activity is speculative, as retail investors try to profit from market volatility," he said at a videoconference by Afore Consulting, a Brussels-based firm, according to the Reuters news agency.

Many of the new, amateur, traders were young people, Esma data showed.

"Equally concerning is that they may have turned to day trading to fill their time during lockdowns," Maijoor said.

Such 'Retail trading' made US headlines last week, when lone individuals organised themselves in an online chatroom, on the Reddit.com site, in a vigilante operation against Wall Street banks and hedge funds.

The Reddit group snapped up shares in a cult video-game company called GameStop, whereas Wall Street had bet the shares would go down, losing billions of dollars.

The volatility also saw some individuals lose money, however.

GameStop shares soared above $480 each at their peak.

And one lone trader said on Reddit on Thursday, that he, for instance, had bought Gamestop shares at $370, when they were still climbing, but they were now worth $97.

"The FOMO was too strong. Nothing to do but hold now," the Reddit user said, Reuters reports.

Robinhood, a US trading platform, unilaterally suspended GameStop-share buying at the height of Wall Street's panic.

The US treasury secretary is also meeting officials from the Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Reserve on Thursday to consider new regulation on the other side of the Atlantic.

But Esma's Maijoor indicated the new phenomenon was bigger and older than GameStop.

Retail-investor buying of shares in top French firms rose fourfold last March, when the first lockdown began, the EU regulator's data showed, for instance.

Meanwhile, GameStop is also listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, where its value likewise jumped up and down.

American cinema-operating firm AMC, which was caught up in a smaller version of the GameStop fiasco last week, is listed in Frankfurt as well.

Viral FOMO

And the GameStop tactics - of rescuing firms others have bet will fail, called "long the short" in financial jargon - were replicated by copycats in Europe last week, showing how novel trends can go viral.

Shares in German firms Evotec, Varta, and CD Projekt also spiked last week, before dropping by more than 20 percent this week, as the wave of "long the short" retail trading abated.

Retail buyers have now turned to silver, with shares in mining firms Fresnillo, Polymetal International, and Boliden rising sharply in Europe on Monday.

But regulators were "a lot more comfortable with the rise in a commodity like silver, whose price is a lot harder to influence as opposed to a stock," David Madden, an analyst from CMC Markets UK, told Reuters.

"It [future regulation] is about making sure that the playing field is level and also making sure that … retail investors are protected and making sure that the types of accounts, the types of trading, and the types of products they use are suitable," Ben Slaven, a trader at US-based firm BNY Mellon, also said.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. Commission blames Irish border cock-up on trade chief
  2. Bitcoin poses 'limited' threat to EU finances
  3. Facebook has to answer some tough questions about Libra
Commission blames Irish border cock-up on trade chief

The EU Commission caused uproar in Ireland and the UK when - in a rush to agree on a new regulation to control vaccine exports from the EU - the bloc's executive triggered a clause in the Brexit divorce deal.

Opinion

Facebook has to answer some tough questions about Libra

German MEP and member of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, Markus Ferber, warns of four separate threats from Facebook's Libra. A good moment to kick off the debate would be this week's G20 summit.

Vietnam jails journalist critical of EU trade deal

A journalist who had demanded the EU postpone its trade deal with Vietnam until human rights improved has been sentenced to 15 years in jail. The EU Commission says it first needs to conduct a detailed analysis before responding.

News in Brief

  1. Navalny's team say no more protests until spring
  2. Huge numbers in France and Germany reject vaccine
  3. UK minister: Vaccine makers facing 4,000 variants
  4. Russia trolls EU top diplomat with new Navalny trial
  5. Report: EU vaccine roll-out was 'shit', German minister said
  6. Report: EU diplomats allowed to use Russia's 'Sputnik V' vaccine
  7. Draghi opens talks on forming new Italian government
  8. MEPs demand carbon 'border tax' by 2023

Vietnam jails journalist critical of EU trade deal

A journalist who had demanded the EU postpone its trade deal with Vietnam until human rights improved has been sentenced to 15 years in jail. The EU Commission says it first needs to conduct a detailed analysis before responding.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Biden tells Western allies 'America's back'
  2. EU parliament snubs anti-corruption researchers
  3. EU regions voice concern at local 'vaccination divide'
  4. Home lockdown share-trading spooks EU regulator
  5. Covid-19 - why didn't Europe's tracing apps work?
  6. UK presses EU to rewrite Northern Ireland customs rules
  7. Italy's Renzi got what he wanted. But at what price?
  8. EU Commission targets tobacco and alcohol in cancer fight

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us