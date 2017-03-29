Let's not lecture Trump, says top German MP

Europeans need to propose "projects of common interest" to Donald Trump and preserve "Western unity" on Russia, the chair of the German parliament's foreign affairs committee told EUobserver.

"It is difficult" to forge a relationship with the new US president, admitted Norbert Roettgen in an interview after German chancellor Angela Merkel visited Trump in Washington on 17 March.

He said Germany did not have "very high expectations" for the visit because of "evident differences in ...